MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 28

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 28:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

The government has eased some restrictions on travel, with domestic flights allowed but subject to the travel requirements of the local government unit covering the area of destination.

Filipinos are allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel.

The government has allowed more people to enter the country, with foreign spouses of Filipinos and their children allowed to enter starting Dec. 7.