MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 20

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Nov. 20:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their travel prior to the scheduled travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

So far, tourists are still not allowed to enter the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration said.

The Faroe Islands and the Netherlands are included in the country’s red list, which means travelers from there and those who have been there within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines are not allowed into the country.