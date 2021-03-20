MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, March 20

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, March 20:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the same will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has levelled travel restrictions anew, with foreigners, with exceptions, temporarily banned from entering the Philippines.

The imposition of the restrictions were amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, which the Department of Health has attributed to increased mobility, a failure to follow minimum safety protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants.

The Octa research group has warned daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of March if the surge continues unabated.

On Friday, the Philippines recorded 7,103 additional COVID-19 cases, the most cases reported in a single day in the country since the pandemic began.