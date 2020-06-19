MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 20

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Saturday, June 20:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled before proceeding to the airport.

It noted only those with confirmed flights would be allowed entry into the airport premises.

MIAA is among 26 airports that have so far been allowed to operate commercial flights, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.