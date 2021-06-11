MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, June 12:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA also advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

So far, travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are banned from entering the Philippines until June 15.

NCR Plus, which includes Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine with restrictions until the same date.