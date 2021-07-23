MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 24

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 24:

MIAA said flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to the Philippine government, the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and Bangladesh is in effect until July 31.

The travel ban also now covers Indonesia.

On Friday, the government included Malaysia and Thailand on its travel ban list.

The Department of Health has confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the Philippines, prompting it to advise the public against unnecessary travel and gatherings.