MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 17

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 17:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights first before proceeding to the airport as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates has been extended until July 31.

Also included in the travel ban is Indonesia.

On Friday, the Philippines announced the country’s first local Delta COVID-19 variant cases, two of which are in Metro Manila.

It also reported additional Alpha and Beta variants.