MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 10

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, July 10:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with this will be allowed entry into the airport.

Tourists are still not allowed into the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration has said.

The ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is still in effect until July 15.