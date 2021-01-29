MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Jan. 30

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Jan. 30:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA has advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled, noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The Philippine government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 virus strains there.

These are the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary, United Arab Emirates and Czech Republic.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the travel restrictions would be in effect until Jan. 31 unless extended.

The Philippine government has confirmed the entry of the UK COVID-19 strain in the Philippines after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai.

Health authorities later confirmed the strain had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.