MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Dec. 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, Dec. 5:

Flight schedules may be subject to changed.

MIAA advised passengers to monitor its official Facebook page for any updates.

It also earlier advised travelers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

The government has eased restrictions on domestic flights and international flights.

Domestic flights are allowed but subject to the travel requirements of the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

The Department of Tourism has said it was eyeing subsidizing half of the cost of swab tests for travelers to boost domestic tourism.

Select categories are allowed entry into the country from abroad, while Filipinos are allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel.