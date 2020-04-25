MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 25

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was for Saturday, April 25:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA earlier said all flights are concentrated in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in a bid to reduce the risk of exposure of airport workers to the COVID19 virus.

The Bureau of Immigration has said the travel restrictions imposed during the enhanced community quarantine will stay even during the extension of the ECQ to May 15.

It added however that it was on standby.