MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 24

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Saturday, April 24:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

It added flight schedules are subject to changes.

Starting April 12, the Palace said the NCR Plus area would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

The Metro Manila Council is expected to meet to discuss its recommendations on Metro Manila’s new quarantine status.

It is, however, President Rodrigo Duterte who makes the final decision on this.

The Philippines has also extended travel ban restrictions on foreign nationals until April 30.