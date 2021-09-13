MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Sept. 13

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Sept. 13:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines prior to their scheduled travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on India and nine other countries has been lifted but the Philippines imposed travel restrictions on countries on its “red list.”

The Bureau of Immigration also clarified travelers from countries on the Philippines “green list” do not automatically qualify for entry into the country.