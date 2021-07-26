MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 26

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational flights for Monday, July 26:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights noting that only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates has been extended to July 30.

Also included in the list of countries covered by the ban are Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The Department of Health has confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the Philippines, prompting the government to reimpose restrictions that include the reclassification of Metro Manila and other areas as general community quarantine areas with heightened restrictions.