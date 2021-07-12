MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 12

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 12:

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights prior to their travel as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines.

The ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is still in effect until July 15.

Interzonal travel is allowed provided travelers are able to present vaccination cards as proof they are fully vaccinated before local government units that allow the use of cards in lieu of RT-PCR test results.