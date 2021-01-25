MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Jan. 25

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Jan. 25:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

All passengers were advised to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

MIAA earlier said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

The Philippine government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 strains there.

These are the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary and the United Arab Emirates.

The government has confirmed the UK COVID-19 strain had been detected in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai.

Last week, the QC government said he has already tested negative for COVID-19 but was still under strict monitoring.

Last Friday, the government confirmed the UK strain had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.