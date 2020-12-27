MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, December 28

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, December 28:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Domestic travel is allowed subject to the requirements set by the local government unit that has jurisdiction over the area of destination.

Outbound essential and non-essential travel is allowed for Filipinos.

Inbound flights from the United Kingdom are suspended even two weeks after December 31 following reports of a new and more infectious COVID-19 strain there.