MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, April 5

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, April 5:

Flight schedules may change any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

On March 28, the Palace said NCR Plus, which covers Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would revert to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine, starting Monday, March 29.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4, but the Palace extended it to at least one week in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, the Philippines reported an all-time high of over 15,000 COVID-19 cases.