MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, March 26

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, March 26:

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled.

The Philippines imposed travel restrictions anew amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, with foreigners, with exceptions, not allowed entry until April 19.

It also reduced the number of travelers allowed in a day in the country to 1,500, prompting some airlines to cancel flights in compliance with the reduction.

Over the weekend, the Palace announced an “NCR Plus” bubble, where further restrictions will be imposed for two weeks starting Sunday.

Apart from Metro Manila, the bubble covers Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan.

Non-essential entry into and outside the bubble is banned for two weeks since the announcement.