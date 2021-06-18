MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, June 18

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, June 18:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to MIAA, passengers should secure confirmation of their flights first as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until June 30.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman and the United Arab Emirates has been extended until the end of the month.