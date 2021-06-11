MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, June 11

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, June 11:

Flight schedules may change at any given time, in which case MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines.

MIAA also advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

So far, travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are banned from entering the Philippines.

The travel ban is expected to end on June 15.