MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 23

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 23:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

According to MIAA, the travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and Bangladesh is in effect until July 31.

The travel ban also now covers Indonesia.

The Department of Health has confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant, prompting the Palace to say new quarantine classifications would be announced soon.