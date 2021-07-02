MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 2

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 2:

MIAA advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines before proceeding to the airport.

It said flight schedules may be subject to changes at any given time.

The Philippines extended its travel ban on India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to July 15.

The Department of Health has said border controls were on “heightened alert” for the Delta variant, which the World Health Organization has said was the dominant COVID-19 variant worldwide due to its transmissibility.

The Bureau of Immigration has directed airlines to refrain from boarding passengers from countries covered by the travel ban as they will not be allowed entry into the country.