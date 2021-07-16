MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 16

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 16:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport.

This week, the national government announced the extension of the travel ban covering India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates until July 31.

It later announced the travel ban had been extended to include Indonesia.

The Department of Health has said the government was studying whether to include Thailand and Malaysia in the ban due to the surge in COVID-19 cases there.