MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Jan. 29

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Jan. 29:

Flight schedules may change at any given time.

The Philippine government has imposed travel restrictions on over 30 countries following reports of the United Kingdom and South African COVID-19 strains there.

These countries are the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, the United States, Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Austria, Pakistan, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Oman, Hungary, United Arab Emirates and the Czech Republic.

The government has confirmed the UK strain had been detected in the country after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai.

The QC government has said he has since tested negative but was under strict monitoring.

Last week, the government confirmed the strain had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the country.