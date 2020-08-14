MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Aug. 14

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Aug. 14:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes at any given time so the public should monitor the MIAA Facebook page for updates.

Passengers were also advised to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Metro Manila and other parts of Calabarzon are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18 after the medical community called for a two-week “time-out” to allow them to recover from exhaustion.

The doctors had said the government could also use the period to recalibrate its COVID19 response.

With the imposition of MECQ, the Bureau of Immigration said, however, that no additional restrictions on international travel have been imposed.

Domestic flights, however, are not allowed.