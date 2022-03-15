Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 1 until March 31, along with 47 other areas – Palace

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 until March 31, Malacanang said on Tuesday, March 15, which also declared 47 other areas under Alert Level 1 until the end of the month.

The Inter-Agency Task Force made the decision on Tuesday, March 15.

Aside from the National Capital Region, also under Alert Level 1 are the following:

For Luzon-

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City and Kalinga; Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan; Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela and Quirino; Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales; Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Lucena City; Region IV-B: Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City and Romblon; and Region V: Naga City and Catanduanes.

For the Visayas-

Region VI: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras an:d Iloilo City; Region VII: Cebu City and Siquijor; and Region VIII: Biliran, Ormoc City and Tacloban City.

For Mindanao-

Region IX: Zamboanga City; Region X: Cagayan de Oro City and Camiguin; Region XI: Davao City; and CARAGA: Butuan City.

“The areas not in the abovementioned list shall be under Alert Level 2 beginning March 16, 2022 until March 31, 2022,” the Palace said in a statement.

Metro Manila was first placed under Alert Level 1 on March 1, along with 38 other areas nationwide.

Before the announcement on Tuesday, Metro Manila mayors have said that they are also preparing for the possibility of the capital region being placed under the so-called “Alert Level 0.”

(Eagle News Service)