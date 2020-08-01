Member of Canadian Parliament congratulates Church Of Christ on its 106th year

(Eagle News) — A member of the Canadian Parliament representing Winnipeg North, His Excellency Kevin Lamoureaux, congratulated the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) on its 106th anniversary on July 27, 2020, as he noted how the Church had made a “real impact around the world.”

In his video greeting, MP Lamoureaux, a member of the House of Commons of Canada, also recalled his visit to the Church‘s Central Office in the Philippines in January this year where he met with the Church’s Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

Describing himself as a “strong advocate for the Church Of Christ,” H.E. Lamoureaux observed the “incredible faith” of the Iglesia Ni Cristo and congratulated the Church Administration and the INC congregations around the world.

“What an incredible, incredible faith. We appreciate the many things it has done around the world from the Church as they celebrate a 106th (year),” he said.

MP Lamoureaux serves in the House of Commons as a member of the Liberal Party of Canada. He is also the Parliament Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons in Canada.

(Eagle News Service)