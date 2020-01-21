INC’s “very positive impact” to the world highlighted by Canadian Parliament member in courtesy call to Brother Eduardo Manalo

(Eagle News) – The Parliament Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons in Canada, His Excellency Kevin Lamoureaux, made a courtesy call on Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo on Tuesday, Jan. 21, expressing to the INC leader how the Church had made a “very positive impact” in the world.

A leading member of the Parliament of Canada representing Winnipeg North, Lamoureaux, cited the “significant accomplishments” of the INC that no other church organization in the world had done.

He noted that the INC’s “Aid To Humanity,” and the “Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty” which he had also joined, in May 2018 had made a mark in society as a whole.

“It’s a growing Church. It’s a Church that has some amazing abilities, I would suggest to you God-driven abilities that allow for things of this nature,” MP Lamoureaux said in an interview after taking a tour of the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and the INC Museum in Quezon City.

“Look around the world. Where do we see church organizations that are able to accomplish the things that the Church Of Christ have been able to accomplish?” he noted.

“And that’s just the visual, it’s the unseen things, it’s the indirect benefits that society really is able to benefit for,” said MP Lamoureaux who is also a member of the Liberal Party of Canada.

-INC’s passion to help humanity-

He thanked the INC Executive Minister during his visit to the INC Museum on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, saying that this was an honor and a privilege that he really appreciated.

“Going into the meeting I was a little bit nervous. I wasn’t too sure how you would address Brother Eduardo. I find him to be a very humble man. And he was very patient in listening to me talk,” MP Lamoureaux said.

The senior Canadian politician is the father of MLA Cindy Lamoureaux, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba for the riding of Burrows, who addressed the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba in October 2018, just five months after the 2018 INC Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty stressing the many good works around the world that the INC had done.

His daughter, MLA Lamoureaux, told the hallowed halls of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba how the INC was the “embodiment of hope” and enjoined her colleagues then to show appreciation for the Church that had also helped thousands of Canadians through various humanitarian efforts.

MP Lamoureaux said that he was sure that his daughter would be wanting to visit the INC Central Office in the Philippines the next time that he comes to the country.

Recalling his meeting with the INC Executive Minister, he said that he had “a very positive exchange” with Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

“We both feel very passionate about humanity in general. I found him to be exceptionally humble. And I can see why that he has a very strong passion to see the Church do well, and I too want to see the Church do well, not only because of the congregation but because of the positive impact to society as a whole,” he said.

MP Lamoureaux said that he wanted to really see the Church Of Christ in this year’s visit to the country so that he could better connect with his constituents who are of Filipino heritage, and come up with projects that will benefit the community in Canada.

“What’s wonderful being a member of the Parliament is that I have the opportunity to come up with special projects.

One of the things that I do is that every 18 months or so (is that) I love to being able to come to the Philippines. This past trip has been absolutely delightful,” he said.

“What’s made it so delightful is not only the beautiful warm weather, but we set an agenda, and the part that agenda includes doing immigration workshops, meeting with politicians, but I try to do something unique and something special. This time around it was to actually come out and visit the Church Of Christ, and I was hopeful that I would get the opportunity to be able to meet with Brother Eduardo and it was really quite warming to be able to have that meeting,” he explained in an interview with Eagle News Service.

-Visit to INC Museum “very enlightening”, says MP Lamoureaux-

MP Lamoureaux said that he found the visit to the INC Museum “very enlightening” as he learned about the history of phenomenal growth of the Church that was first registered in the Philippines in July 1914.

He said that in the INC Museum tour what stood out for him was how the Church spread rapidly around the world, and made its very significant contributions to help society.

“I understand and appreciate the impact that the Church has on the community which I represent and it is in a very positive way. So when I saw the map and I see all these pins, I get a sense of many people all around the world, not just in the Philippines, or from where I am in Winnipeg, the Church Of Christ is having a real impact, so that struck me,” he said.

“I wanted to come here because 37 percent of the people that I represent, their heritage comes directly from the Philippines. And a good percentage of that is people that go to the Church Of Christ,” he said.

MP Lamoureaux said that the INC was able to feed thousands around the world through its various Aid To Humanity projects and also fed more with spiritual nourishment is something that makes this place a better world.

“Now, I’ll be able to talk about my experience with the Church Of Christ What it is that they’d been able to accomplish over a hundred years,” he said.

“These are all things that allow me to be a better person in representing the residents of Winnipeg North, and it gives me some good insight about the faith that has really improved the conditions of all people, not just members going into the Church. Because at the end of the day, the congregation once they’re in the community as a whole is having a very real positive impact,” he added.