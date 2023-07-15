Mayon update: 362 rockfall events monitored in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Over 300 rockfall events were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said apart from the 362 rockfall events, monitored were 39 volcanic quakes and five pyroclastic density current events.

A slow effusion of lava flow from the crater at a length of 2.8 kilometers and 1.4 kilometers along Mi-si and Bonga gullies was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 2132 tons per day.

According to PHIVOLCS, the ban on the entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone should remain in place.

Pilots were also warned against flying close to the volcano.

Mayon remains under an alert level 3.

Albay was earlier placed under a state of calamity after experts said a “hazardous eruption” was possible.