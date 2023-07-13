Mayon update: 286 rockfall events, 3 volcanic quakes monitored in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Over 200 rockfall events were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said apart from the 286 rockfall events, also monitored were 10 pyroclastic density current events and three volcanic earthquakes.

A slow effusion of lava flow from the crater with a length of 2.8 kilometers and 1.4 kilometers along Mi-si and Bonga gullies was also detected.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 1582 tons per day, while a plume reaching 500 meters tall was also seen.

PHIVOLCS said the ban on the entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone should remain in place.

Pilots were also warned against flying close to the volcano, which remains under an alert level 3.

Albay was earlier placed under a state of calamity after experts said a “hazardous eruption” was possible.