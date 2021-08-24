Marcoleta, Panelo, Honasan, Tugade and Villar to be part PDP Laban’s senatorial slate for 2022 elections

(Eagle News) – The ruling PDP-Laban party has released five initial names of those who would be running for its Senate slate in the 2022 national elections which include House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta and four members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s cabinet.

In a release, the PDP Laban listed the “following personalities that will form part” of its initial Senatorial slate:

– House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta;

– Department of Information & Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan;

– Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo;

– Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade; and

– Department of Public Works & Highways Secretary Mark Villar

-Pres. Duterte accepts PDP Laban endorsement to run for VP in 2022-

Earlier, the PDP Laban said that President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed that he had accepted the party’s endorsement to run for Vice-President in the 2022 elections.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people, and accepted the endorsement of the PDP Laban Party for him to run as Vice President in the 2022 National Elections,” the PDP Laban said in a press release dated Aug. 24.

He made the decision “after being presented with popular calls from PDP Laban regional, provincial, and down to the barangay councils aspiring for a transition of leadership that will guarantee continuity of the administration’s programs during the past five years.”

The PDP Laban release cited the following programs of the Duterte government that should be assured of continuity:

-battles against terrorism, insurgency, corruption and poverty, and the scourge of illegal drugs;

– the successful implementation of the Build-Build-Build Program and the 10-Point Socio-Economic Agenda;

The ruling party also said that the country’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program should be sustained in the critical stage of the pandemic.

The PDP line-up for the 2022 national elections will be among the matters to be taken up at the PDP Laban national convention to be held this September 8 in Bulacan.

