JUST IN: Pres. Duterte accepts PDP Laban endorsement to run for VP in 2022 elections

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the ruling PDP-Laban’s endorsement to run as the party’s Vice-President in the 2022 elections.

Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles announced this on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in a breaking news aired on NET25.

Nograles said that President Duterte already confirmed this to the PDP-Laban execom on Monday, Aug. 23.

Kahapon po dahil sa patuloy naming panawagan kay President Duterte na tanggapin niya ang aming pagsulong at pagtutulak sa kanya na tumakbo bilang Vice-president, ay finally kahapon po ay ipinarating niya sa amin sa PDP Laban national execom ang kanyang pagtanggap ng aming endorsement na siya ay tumakbo bilang vice-president ng ng bansa ngayong 2022 national elections,” he told NET25’s Eagle News Service in its breaking news.

Nograles said that President Duterte’s candidacy as vice-president in next year’s elections will also be announced in the September 8 national convention of PDP Laban.

Sa darating na Sept. 8 national convention ng PDP-Laban ay amin na pong ino-nominate at siguradong mananalo siya sa national convention bilang aming kandidato ng PDP Laban si Pangulong Duterte bilang official candidate for Vice-President of the Philippines sa darating na 2022 national elections,” he said during the NET25 interview.

Nograles said it was clear that President Duterte has made a final decision based on their meeting on Monday.

He said that Duterte running for the vice-presidency in next year’s elections is allowed under the Philippine Constitution.

 

