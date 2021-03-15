Manila gov’t places six barangays under four-day lockdown

(Eagle News)– The Manila government has placed six barangays under a four-day lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Manila government said in an advisory on Monday, March 15, that the following barangays are under the lockdown which will start at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17:

Barangay 185 Zone 16, Tondo 2

Barangay 374 Zone 38, Sta. Cruz

Barangay 521 Zone 52, Sampaloc

Barangay 628 Zone 63, Sta. Mesa

Barangay 675 Zone 74, Paco

Barangay 847 Zone 92, Pandacan

Residents in those areas are not allowed to leave their homes during the lockdown.

Exempted are healthcare workers; police and military personnel; government employees; service workers such as pharmacies, drug stores, death care service establishments; barangay officials; and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The lockdown came after Mayor Isko Moreno ordered only 30 percent of the city hall’s workforce to physically report to work.

Exempted from the order are personnel from the city’s six district hospitals, the Manila Health Department, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Department of Engineering and Public Works, the Department of Public Services, the Manila Department of Social Welfare and the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau.

Prior to this, Moreno also imposed localized lockdowns on two barangays and two hotels following the increase n COVID-19 cases there.