Light rains expected in parts of PHL due to northeast monsoon, easterlies

(Eagle News)–The northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies and light rains.

Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.