Las Piñas COVID-19 cases reach 127

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has risen to 127.

The local government said Talon Dos still has the most cases, with 18, followed by Pamplona Dos with 15.

BF International Village-CAA had the third highest number of cases with 11.

According to the local government, of the 127, 14 have recovered and nine have died.

There are six probable cases and 50 suspected cases.

The Philippines COVID-19 cases have so far breached the 7000 mark.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in selected areas, including in Metro Manila, to May 15.