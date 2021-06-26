Kris thanks Pres. Duterte, says Aquino family felt his sincerity in condolences to them

Says Malacanang through ES Medialdea “offered everything that we wanted,”

(Eagle News) – Actress Kris Aquino, the youngest sister of former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III, thanked Malacanang and President Rodrigo Duterte for acknowledging her brother’s service to the Filipino nation.

Kris said the Aquino family felt President Duterte’s sincerity in expressing his condolences for the untimely death of her brother.

“Maraming salamat sa Malacanang. Maraming salamat kay President Duterte doon sa kanyang nararamdaman naming sinseridad na pagko-condole sa pamilya namin,” she said.

She also thanked Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea for reaching out to them.

“He offered us everything that we wanted,” Kris said.

-10 days of national mourning-

President Duterte had declared 10 days of national mourning for the former President’s death, and also directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast in all government offices in the Philippines and abroad. This period of national mourning is from June 24 until July 3.

On June 24, President Duterte also said in a speech during the ceremonial signing of 16 bills into law, that he had talked to the Aquino family and he “could hardly find the right words to say the condolences.”

“But every time sinasabi ko na para naman ito sa lahat sa atin: Ecclesiastes 3. And the long and short of the message there is there is always a time for everything in this planet. So whatever it is we will always have our appointed time. So sometimes we just take for granted life, but in times like these, lalo na na kilalang presidente, we always put on notice of our mortality in this world that also we cannot last forever,” he said.

Duterte had also asked Filipinos to set aside differences and unite to pay their respects to the former president.

–Kris on Noynoy: “We made our peace”

Kris, also said, that she felt her brother had already forgiven her, and that they were able to mend their differences before he died.

“Hindi talaga namin ito inaakalang mangyayari. Nagulat talaga kaming lahat,” she said of Noynoy’s passing.

“God blessed me because we made our peace, but that is private, and I would like to keep that for myself,” she told members of the media on the day of her brother’s death, after he was cremated.

The late President Aquino, also known as PNoy, will be buried today, Saturday, June 26, at the Manila Memorial Park beside the grave of his parents – the late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr., and the late President Corazon Aquno.

(Eagle News Service)