Kids in Malaysia talk about COVID-19 and why they cannot go out

(Eagle News) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, children already know some basic information about the virus that has so far infected more than 2.3 million people around the world.

In this video report by Hui Mei See, EBC correspondent in Kuala Lumpur, children interviewed in Malaysia, including kids of Filipinos working there, already know why they cannot go out and why their schools are closed.

They already know the importance of proper hand washing and hygiene.

They also talk about their favorite things to do while at home.

But the kids interviewed all said that they miss their teachers and friends, and feel sad that they have not been able to go to school due to the lockdown and other quarantine protocols.

(Eagle News Service)