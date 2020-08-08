JUST IN: Former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim passes away at 90

(Eagle News) — Former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim has passed away, his grandson said on Saturday, Aug. 8.

“Paalam at maraming salamat lolo, tatay , idol , dirty harry , katapat Mayor ALFREDO LIM,” Paul dela Cruz said in a Facebook post.

Lim was 90 years old.

Earlier, Lim’s former chief of staff, Ric de Guzman, denied reports the former mayor had died after being hospitalized due to COVID-19.

He had said Lim was “making good progress.”

Lim was elected mayor of Manila in 1992 and later in 2007.

He was a policeman before he entered politics.