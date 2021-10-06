Isko Moreno-Willie Ong tandem file CoCs for presidency, VP bids for 2022 on Oct. 4

(Eagle News) — Manila mayor Franscisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso filed his certificate of candidacy for the presidential run in 2022 under the Aksyon Demokratiko party on Monday, Oct. 4.

He filed his CoC together with his running-mate Dr. WIllie Ong who is known for his social media posts giving advice to ordinary Filipinos.

Moreno had earlier criticized how the Duterte administration had been handling the COVID-19 response when he announced his presidential bid on Sept. 22.

He touted how the city government of Manila had prepared for the pandemic by stockpiling on the needed drugs such as remdesivir and tocilizumab.

“Nagtataka ako hindi naman trillion trillion ang pondo ng Maynila … ngunit bakit tila itinuring nilang pambansang farmacia ang lungsod ng Maynila?” he said.

“What he had was the vision to stockpile essential drugs and the virtue to give them to whoever needs them,” he said during his speech on Sept. 22.

He said he learned his lessons from the “slums of Tondo.”

Moreno had lately become more critical of the Duterte administration, and expressed this during his announcement of his presidential bid.

“Other countries applied best practices, conducted field trials of scientific solutions. We, on the other hand, have used our people as guinea pigs in the longest and strictest experiment of unli quarantines,” he said on Sept. 22.

He also criticized the national government for what he said was a flattening of the Philippine economy.

On the other hand, his running-mate, Willie Ong, said he would not want to criticize the government’s handling of the pandemic response.

(Eagle News Service)