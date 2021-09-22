Manila mayor Moreno announces plan to run for president in 2022

(Eagle News) — Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced he is running for president in 2022.

Moreno announced his candidacy as he criticized the Duterte administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“Nakalulungkot ang kalagayan ng public health system,” he said on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

“Ang mga negosyo nakakandado, ganoon din ang ating paaralan.”

Moreno during his speech also hit the Department of Health’s failure to immediately pay daily allowance for health frontliners.

“In the days to come, I will release the platform for governance,” he said.

He also criticized the implementation of quarantine protocols in the country which he said “flattened the economy.”

“Buong kababaang loob inihhayag ko sa inyo mga kababayan ko sa darating na Mayo tanggapin nyo po ang aking applikasyon bilang pangulo ng Pilipinas,” he said in an even in Baseco in Tondo, Manila.

He said he would be a “healing president.”

Moreno said his vice-presidential candidate will be former senatorial candidate Doctor Willie Ong.

Ong said his decision to run for vice-president was not initially in his plans.

He said he has initially turned down Moreno’s offer. But he said the Manila mayor insisted that he run for the second highest national post.

“Hindi ka na puede bilang senador sa line-up ko. Gagawin na kita bilang vice-president,” Ong said recalling what Moreno told him.

(Eagle News Service)