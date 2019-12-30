In photos: The vicarage where Dr. Jose Rizal wrote the last chapters of Noli Me Tangere

Fotos: Das Pfarrhaus, wo Dr. Jose Rizal die letzten Kapitel von Noli Me Tangere schrieb

By Malou Francisco

EBC Europe bureau/ Eagle News Service

(Eagle News) – While in Wilhelmsfeld, Germany, Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal went to the University of Heidelberg to practice ophthalmology. He would walk through the Odenwald Hills for three hours covering 12 kilometers.

(Während seines Aufenthalts in Wilhelmsfeld besuchte der philippinische Nationalheld Dr. Jose Rizal die Universität Heidelberg, um Augenheilkunde zu praktizieren. Er würde drei Stunden durch die Odenwälder Hügel laufen und dabei 12 Kilometer zurücklegen.)

Rizal stayed in Wilhelmsfeld from April to June in 1886. He was a guest of the family of pastor Karl Ullmer whom he met while taking a walk in Heidelberg in the slopes of Odenwald.

(Rizal hielt sich von April bis Juni 1886 in Wilhelmsfeld auf. Er war ein Gast der Familie von Pfarrer Karl Ullmer, den er bei einem Spaziergang in Heidelberg an den Hängen des Odenwaldes kennenlernte.)

From there a lasting friendship was born.

(Von da an entwickelte sich eine tiefe Freundschaft..)

It was while he was staying in the vicarage of Pastor Ullmer as his guest that Rizal wrote the last chapters of his novel Noli Me Tangere.

(Während er im Pfarrhaus von Pastor Ullmer zu Gast war, schrieb Rizal die letzten Kapitel seines Romans Noli Me Tangere..)

A historical marker can be seen outside the vicarage, with these words: “Jose Rizal (1861-1896) Nationalheld der Philippinen verfasste den letzten Teil seines Romans ‘Noli Me Tangere’ in diesem Haus, während er Gast von Pfarrer Ullmer war” (Jose Rizal [1861-1896] National hero of the Philippines wrote the last part of his novel ‘Noli Me Tangere’ in this house while he was guest of the pastor Ullmer)