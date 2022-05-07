In photos: Spectacular fireworks at Uniteam’s Marcos-Duterte miting de avance

Fireworks at the final campaign rally of presidential frontrunner former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and running mate Davao City mayor Sara Duterte in Paranaque City on Saturday, May 7, 2022 (Photo by Carmie Hufano of NEU for Eagle News Service)
