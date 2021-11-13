News in Photos In photos: Pres. Duterte goes all out for Go’s presidential bid Posted by DCY on November 13, 2021 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) raises the hand of senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go after he filed his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections before the November 15 deadline at the Commission on Election in Manila on November 13, 2021. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) sprays paint over the word ‘vice’ as senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go amended his candidacy to run for president in the 2022 elections before the November 15 deadline at the Commission on Election in Manila on November 13, 2021. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) raises the hand of senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go after he filed his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections before the November 15 deadline at the Commission on Election in Manila on November 13, 2021. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) Join Eagle News on Telegram Related Posts Bato, Go withdraw candidacy as presidential, VP bets; Go then files COC as “admin” standard bearer November 13, 2021 BBM-Sara tandem announced after Sara Duterte files candidacy as “substitute” VP bet of LAKAS-CMD November 13, 2021 Pres. Duterte appoints Centino as new AFP chief of staff November 12, 2021 Pres. Duterte approves nationwide implementation of COVID-19 alert level system November 11, 2021