News in Photos

In photos: Pres. Duterte goes all out for Go’s presidential bid

Posted by DCY on
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) raises the hand of senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go after he filed his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections before the November 15 deadline at the Commission on Election in Manila on November 13, 2021. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) sprays paint over the word ‘vice’ as senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go amended his candidacy to run for president in the 2022 elections before the November 15 deadline at the Commission on Election in Manila on November 13, 2021. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) raises the hand of senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go after he filed his candidacy for president in the 2022 elections before the November 15 deadline at the Commission on Election in Manila on November 13, 2021. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)

 

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Related Posts