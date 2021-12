The beauty of nature as each day unfolds can be seen in these photos in Petrusburg, South Africa, the site of the eco-farming community of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ).

These photos taken by Cara Luzeleine Sanico at the site captures these various scenes of nature.

“Farm life might sound dull to some as it is away from the bustling and busy streets of a town or a city. But everyday life here can show the beauty of nature found with patience and in the little things,” says Cara who finds inspiration in nature’s wonders and tries to capture it through her camera’s lens.

(Eagle News Service)