Immigration bureau: Pakistani-Japanese national wanted for murder nabbed in Rizal

(Eagle News) — A Pakistani-Japanese national who is wanted for murder has been arrested in Rizal, the Bureau of Immigration said on Monday, July 20.

In a statement, the bureau said Muhammad Sattar Yamamoto, 53, was arrested on Tuesday in his residence in Barangay Muzon, Taytay, Rizal by members of the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit and of the Batangas Provincial Police Office by virtue of a mission order.

The Pakistani government had asked for the deportation of the foreign national, who faces charges over the murder of a Pakistani on March 27, 2016.

The bureau said based on information from Pakistani authorities, Yamamoto and six others fatally shot Arsian Younis due to a quarrel over business.

The foreign national is the subject of a red notice issued by the Interpol in September 2016, and has a warrant for his arrest issued by a court magistrate in Sheikhupura, Pakistan on June 22 also of that year.

The bureau said Yamamoto was also accused of committing acts of lasciviousness based on a complaint filed with the Batangas provincial police.

“Being a fugitive who is wanted for a heinous crime, he will be deported for posing a risk to our public safety and security,” Immigration chief Jaime Morente said.

The immigration bureau said Yamamoto is currently under custody of the regional headquarters of the Southern Tagalog police pending his swab test result for COVID-19.

If he tests negative, the bureau said he will be committed to the warden facility in Taguig while undergoing deportation proceedings.