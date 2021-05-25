Iglesia Ni Cristo starts another series of “Lingap” for those affected by pandemic, including the elderly

Distribution of thousands more of goodwill bags also set for indigents in NCR Plus areas

(Eagle News) – As part of its continuing efforts to help people affected by the pandemic, the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) started another series of distribution of goodwill bags that will benefit the elderly, among others.

The distribution of goodwill bags for the elderly started on Tuesday, May 25, in Rizal and in Cavite, amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon the directive of INC Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, the INC distributed goodwill bags in three venues – in Tagumpay, Rodriguez, Rizal and in Dasmarinas City and Tagaytay City in Cavite — which are under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

Thousands more of goodwill bags under the program, Lingap sa Mamamayan (Aid to Humanity) will also be distributed to indigent communities in various areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions — Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna — from May 27 to 30.

INC officials stressed the deep concern of the Church’s Executive Minister, Bro. Eduardo Manalo, for those affected by the pandemic, including the elderly considered as the most vulnerable part of the population.

The distribution of goodwill bags containing food, vitamins and personal hygiene items, including face masks, started at 10 a.m. in Tagumpay, Rodriguez, Rizal, while the INC Lingap in Dasmarinas City and in Tagaytay City started at 2 p.m.

The beneficiaries in Cavite included elderly ministers of the Church, and widows of ministers. They expressed their gratitude to the INC Executive Minister for the help extended to them, and the concern for their welfare.

The INC will also turnover goodwill bags in two Muslim communities next week.

-Continuing assistance for those affected by the pandemic-

“Our Executive Minister Bro. Eduardo V. Manalo and the entire INC continue to act on the spirit of Bayanihan that our government is spearheading. We as a Church will do our share in providing assistance to our countrymen in need” said Bro. Glicerio P. Santos IV of the INC’s Finance Department.

The activities are part of the continuing efforts of the INC or Church Of Christ to help those affected by the pandemic.

Last April, the INC also conducted a series of Lingap sa Mamamayan or “Aid to Humanity” events turning over thousands of food packs to various cities in Metro Manila and surrounding areas affected by COVID-19 community quarantine protocols.

For the last two weeks of April, the INC distributed relief packs in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal which were then under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) to help residents affected by the lockdown.

The INC’s Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid to Humanity is a continuous program extending help to those in need not only in the Philippines, but in other countries as well.

(Eagle News Service)