Iglesia Ni Cristo distributes food assistance to Metro Manila, other areas under MECQ

MANILA, Philippines – The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ conducted a series of Lingap sa Mamamayan or “Aid to Humanity” events distributing food packs to various cities in Metro Manila and surrounding areas affected by COVID-19 community quarantine protocols.

For the last two weeks of April, the INC distributed relief packs in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal which were all under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) to help residents affected by the lockdown.

Thousands of food bags, containing rice and other canned goods, were handed over to the various local government units (LGUs) in these areas so local officials could distribute these to the residents and sectors who are most in need.

The INC partnered and closely coordinated with the LGUs of the beneficiary areas for an organized and targeted distribution of the care packages.

The distribution of the food items to affected Filipinos was in line with the directive of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo to help the government during this time of crisis.

Local government officials expressed their gratitude to the INC Executive Minister and to the Church members for extending help to those in need. They also noted how the INC had also helped their countrymen and even communities in need outside the country.

“Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo and the entire INC continue to act on the spirit of Bayanihan that our government is spearheading. We as a Church will do our share in providing assistance to our countrymen in need — those who have lost jobs, those who need food and basic supplies, those who need upliftment during this ongoing health emergency,” said Bro. Glicerio P. Santos IV of the INC’s Finance Department.

“We’re driven by our Executive Minister Manalo’s malasakit sa kapwa. He is our guide and inspiration in the entire assistance effort. This is only the first phase of our Covid Lingap. More are planned immediately after this one,” Santos IV said.

He said this Aid to Humanity or Lingap is a continuation of the series of humanitarian initiatives supervised by former General Auditor Bro. Glicerio B. Santos, Jr. in the past several years.

The INC’s Lingap sa Mamamayan or Aid to Humanity is a continuous program extending help to those in need not only in the Philippines, but in other countries as well.

Through the years, the Iglesia Ni Cristo has engaged in humanitarian efforts for those in need.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ is a religious organization with a strong presence in more than 150 countries and territories.

