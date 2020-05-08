Iglesia Ni Cristo gives 3,000 sacks of rice, 1,000 PPEs to Manila City gov’t

(Eagle News) – The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) donated 3,000 sacks of rice and at least 1,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Manila City government as part of its continuing efforts to help people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manila City mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso personally received the INC donation for the Manila City residents at the INC Central Office in Quezon City on Friday, May 8, 2020.

He thanked INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for the help provided by the INC.

The Manila city mayor received the token for the donation from INC General Auditor Minister Glicerio Santos Jr., and Maligaya Development Corporation COO Atty. Glicerio P. Santos IV.

Moreno said that he had recently written a letter addressed to the INC Executive Minister seeking help for the city’s frontline workers, and was very thankful for the INC’s fast response.

He said that he received a response less than 24 hours after he had sent a letter to the INC Executive Minister.

“Halos wala pang 24 hours ay may tugon na ang Ka Eduardo. Ka Eduardo, maraming maraming salamat po! Sa mga kapatid natin sa Iglesia, maraming maraming salamat po,” the Manila mayor said.

He said he had only asked for PPEs, but was surprised that the INC had also given 3,000 sacks of rice for Manila’s poor residents.

INC General Auditor Brother Santos said that this help extended by the INC Church Administration is part of the Church’s efforts to help the country’s front liners, as well as those in need at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the INC’s efforts to help their fellowmen, and not just the INC members, are being done in the Philippines as well as outside the country, which is in accordance to God’s teachings as written in the Bible to help those in need, wherever they may be.

“Ang Iglesia Ni Cristo ay walang tigil sa pagtulong sa aming kapwa. Yan kasi ang bilin ng Kapatid na Eduardo Manalo na kung may sakuna o mabigat na pangyayari, ang Iglesia Ni Cristo ay laging kaagapay ng mga Pilipino,” Brother Santos said.

He said that the INC Executive Minister’s directive to help people, both the brethren and non-INC members, show the Church’s true love and concern for their fellowmen.

“Sa panahon ng pangangailangan, kailangan nating ipakita ang tunay na pagmamahal,” he said.

The sacks of rice were delivered by several trucks to the Manila City government on Friday afternoon. The PPEs were also promptly sent to the city government for Manila’s frontliners.

-INC helping those in need amid COVID-19 pandemic-

Recently, the INC had also recently given assistance to the Metro Manila Development Authority’s Malasakit Movement, and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, giving them essential PPEs for its frontline workers.

The INC gave 1,000 sets of PPEs and 500 sacks of rice to the MMDA frontliners through the Malasakit Movement headed by MMDA Spokesperson Celine Pielago on May 6.

Earlier, on April 24, the INC also donated P2 million worth of PPEs and other hospital needs to the NKTI which had also sought the INC’s assistance.

The INC had also given at least P13.2 million worth of PPEs and medical supplies to Quezon City hospitals and front liners on April 4.

(Eagle News Service)