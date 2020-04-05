INC donates PhP 13.2 million worth of PPEs, medical supplies to help QC hospitals, frontliners

(Eagle News) – The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) once again extended help to the Quezon City government by donating PhP 13.2 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs), vitamins, disinfectant, and other hospital needs for the city’s frontliners.

In a statement, INC General Auditor Glicerio B. Santos Jr., said that the donation was made upon the directive of INC Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo to support health care workers and frontliners in the campaign against COVID-19.

“Itong ikalawang donasyong ito ay matapos mabalitaan ni Ka Eduardo na nakapakarami nating mga frontliner sa mga ospital lalo na sa mga government hospital na nahihirapan dahil sa kakulangan ng mga gamit (This second donation came about after Brother Eduardo learned that many frontliners, especially those in government hospitals, are having difficulties because of lack of equipment)”, INC minister Santos said.

The donation included 300 boxes of thermal scanners, 3000 boxes of surgical gloves, 3000 boxes of OR caps, 3000 gallons of alcohol, 1200 sets of PPE suits, 1500 boxes of Vitamin C, hundreds of gallons of disinfectant, 4000 pieces of N95 masks, 4000 pieces of goggles, and 500 folding beds.

The INC had earlier donated PhP5 million to the Quezon City government to help in providing aid to the city’s residents affected by the virus emergency and its resulting quarantine.

It also gave PhP3 million to the Davao City government, and allowed the use of the Philippine Arena and other facilities inside Ciudad de Victoria as quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

The INC General Auditor assured the public that the INC provides aid to those in need whether or not they are members of the Church.

“Mula’t mula pa, anuman ang mangyari, anuman ang dumating na sakuna dito sa mga bayan sa Pilipinas, kaagapay palagi nila ang Iglesia ni Cristo, sa pangunguna ng ating Tagapamahalang Pangkalahatan, ang Kapatid na Eduardo v. Manalo (From the start, whatever happens, whatever calamity strikes any of the towns in the Philippines, the Iglesia ni Cristo is always there to help , through the leadership of our Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo”, he added.

– QC thankful, assures donation will reach beneficiaries –

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte expressed gratitude to the Iglesia Ni Cristo for the latest donation.

She also assured that the assistance will reach its intended beneficiaries, the frontliners in various public hospitals in the city.

Belmonte noted that the INC is always among the very first who give assistance in times of calamities, not only in Quezon City but in other parts of the country as well.

